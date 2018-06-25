$1000 reward offered to find missing East St. Louis man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL - A 30-year-old man is missing and his family is asking for help to find him. Willie Fair III has been missing since June 15th. His family says he would never disappear on his own.

Police have some clues as to his whereabouts. They know that witnesses saw Willie walking near 84th street and State Street in East St. Louis. He was headed to the Mobile gas station.

"I believe he's only had an accident in our system. This is out of the ordinary so far. We have had no interactions with him," said East St. Louis Detective Jason Hicks.

Willie's family was back at the police station Monday. They're trying to get the word out and see if anybody has any information regarding his whereabouts.

Willie's mother says she is devastated. She also tells me she didn't know of him having any enemies. Police also say they have a high degree of concern regarding his wellbeing.

"He hasn't reached out to anyone to talk with friends. We've been monitoring his Facebook, people are asking him if he's OK, but no response," said Detective Jason Hicks.

There is a $1000 reward for information that leads to finding Willie Fair III.