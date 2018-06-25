Cardinals recognize sportscaster Bob Costas induction into the Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A special moment at Busch Stadium Monday night to honor St. Louis’ own Bob Costas who is the recipient of the 2018 Ford C. Frick Award.

Right out of college at 22-years-old Costas started his radio career at KMOX. Fast forward and Monday night Costas threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals game to Ozzy Smith.

Costas has covered almost every sport, including the Olympics, but he says baseball is his favorite. Due to his contributions to baseball broadcasting, he was chosen for this year’s Ford C. Frick Award where he will join an elite group of broadcasters like Jack Buck and Harry Caray.

The Cardinals made a Bob Costas bobblehead for Monday’s game in honor of his induction into the baseball Hall of Fame. The induction will take place in Cooperstown on July 28th.