Conway Road closed in Chesterfield until September

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - A Chesterfield Road closure scheduled to start June 25 will impact thousands of drivers daily for the next few months.

In this latest project, starting 9a.m. Monday, Conway Road immediately west of White Road will be completely closed September.

According to St.Louis County Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to replace a bridge that goes over a Creve Coeur Creek Tributary.

Nearly 4,000 vehicles use this stretch of Conway Road on a typical weekday.

Drivers should detour to Chesterfield Parkway, Olive Boulevard, and White Road.