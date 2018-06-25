Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY..JUNE 26, 2018

Unsettled but still okay temps thru Tuesday…Very humid…we need to watch the sky…a fuzzy weather pattern but unsettled…thinking some storms early morning on Tuesday then again late Tuesday into the evening…the strongest will trigger heavy rain, lightning and hail… a day to watch the sky and stay up to date…Wednesday…is the start of the next flip…low 90’s partly sunny skies…then the Summer surge returns right on time…95+ Thursday into Sunday…could we reach 100 degrees…a solid shot.