Deadline today for voter petition after Mayor Patton’s controversial photo

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - The deadline for the mayor of Edwardsville Hal Patton to present signatures for a third party run is Monday, June 25.

He's trying to collect enough signatures to get on the Illinois State Senate ballot after controversial photo recently surfaced, showing him in “blackface”.

Mayor Patton says the photo was from a Halloween party nine years ago.

His wife went as a stick of gum, and he went as her 'wrapper'. In a play on words, he dressed as a hip-hop musician. He says the 'blackface' coloring was part of a costume kit.

The head of the edwardsville NAACP calls it poor judgment.