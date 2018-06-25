FBI warns sexual assaults on airplanes increasing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A concerning warning from the FBI claiming sexual assaults on airplanes are on the rise and they want passengers to take action.

The FBI opened 38 cases of reported in-flight sexual assault in 2014. From 2014 to 2017, the number of federal sexual assault investigations jumped 66 % but investigators say many cases go unreported because victims are reluctant to speak up on the plane.

Federal authorities say anyone who experiences this situation should notify a flight attendant immediately.