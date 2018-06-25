FOX 2 Exclusive: Children used as decoys as women steal $5,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria’s Secret

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO - The images are startling: a group of small children – possibly toddlers – running, trying to keep up with a pair of women.

The women, police said, had just stolen nearly $5,000 from Victoria’s Secret store at West County Center June 18.

The children were at the center of the operation, used as decoys, Des Peres Department of Public Safety Lt. Dale Fiala said.

“They’re being used for a distraction. If you see someone coming in with younger children, you probably don’t think there’s going to be anything with criminal intent going on,” Fiala said.

Fiala hopes the public can help identify the pair from security images provided to FOX 2. The women are wearing bright red shirts. Fiala noted their demeanor.

“They’ve got smiles on their faces. They don’t look like they’re too worried about it if they do get caught.”

One of the women is carrying the baby. The other three children appear to be toddlers, Fiala said.

“You can see the children in the background. Pretty much a full sprint, trying to catch up to them,” he said. “Young children like that being used as pawns, so to speak. It’s tough to see.”

It is unclear what the relationship is between the women and four small children.

Anyone with information on the women should contact the Des Peres Department of Public Safety at 314-835-6200.