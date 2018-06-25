× Lyft offering free rides to cancer patients in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — It can be hard to get to all the doctor’s appointments for cancer patients. Now there is another option, thanks to one ride-sharing program.

The American Cancer Society will be covering the cost of Lyft rides for cancer patients. Lyft is giving the free rides to and from treatments in ten major US cities, including in St. Louis.

Other cities in the program include Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Houston, Miami, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Denver, and Atlanta.

Cancer patients who need a ride can call 800-227-2345 to coordinate with the American Cancer Society. The organization will then use Lyft Concierge to book a ride.