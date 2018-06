Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- College students could be breathing a little easier these days.

More college campuses are going smoke-free.

As of last November, more than 2,000 campuses were smoke or tobacco-free prohibit smoking or other tobacco use in all indoor and outdoor areas that compare with only 774 in 2012.

The studies were CDC also found that among the campuses with smoke-free policies 80% specifically prohibited the use of electronic cigarettes.