Multiple fights reported in “The Grove” over Pride weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police said they received 16 calls for service to ‘The Grove’ area after several fights broke out over the weekend. Videos that surfaced on social media showed dozens of people fighting in the streets. Witnesses said some fights took place near Manchester and Sarah streets.

A teen showed his cellphone footage to FOX 2 and said he was jumped in the area Saturday night. Police said when they arrived in the area several fights were in progress; however, they said no arrests were made and no victims could be located.

Police said they did not deploy pepper spray but at least one witness said he believes a man who was not with the police department did.

.