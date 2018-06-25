New parking app could make finding an open spot easier in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo- Finding parking in downtown St. Charles could soon be easier with the help of a smartphone app.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report local officials want to create a GPS app that could guide drivers to available parking spots. They are seeking an $800,000 federal grant to help pay for the system.

Officials say the app would help cut down on traffic congestion which in turn would reduce emissions in downtown St. Charles by 35%

St. Charles County and St. Charles city would each kick in $100,000.