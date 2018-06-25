× New trail offers a pedestrian path through south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, MO — Runners, joggers, and bikers can take a new path in south St. Louis County. A new trailhead for the Gravois Greenway opened Sunday with the completion of the trailhead off Hoffmeister Avenue.

Workers will now begin extending the trail two miles to the north to link up with the River Des Peres Greenway. Once completed the greenways will provide 21 miles of paved trails through south St. Louis County.