North City residents fed up amid shootings on I-70, bad fencing protecting neighborhood

ST. LOUIS - A broken fence, totaled cars and scattered debris is left lingering after a shooting on Highway 70 sends a driver through a fence and ends in a three-car accident on Bircher Boulevard.

The aftermath may be alarming to some, but it’s the same ol’ view for some residents.

“This is an occurrence that happens every summer, every time we turn around,” resident Joslyn Brinkley said.

Brinkley says each week she can bet there will be random gunfire from cars driving down Highway 70.

“The other night, we’re in our house, the people shooting going up and down the freeway shooting and this is ridiculous,” Brinkley said.

Following this latest incident, Brinkley and her neighbor, Kelly Donaldson, says they are fed up.

On top of the shootings, the duo says each time an accident happens and destroys the fence, repairs normally takes some time.

“It’s going to be like that for a while,” Donaldson said. “There was one when I first moved in and it took almost a month to replace it! It needs to be changed.”\

Instead of the same fencing, the two are hoping concrete boulders or some form of a wall could be built to protect themselves, their family and their property.

“A fence is not going to stop a 2000, 3,000-ton car,” Donaldson said. “So, they need to replace it with a wall so we can feel more safe on this side. This fencing is not enough.”

Until that change happens, both residents tell me they plan to continue questioning their elected officials about safety concerns in their community.

“Why can’t we live in our own neighborhood,” Brinkley asked. “Why do we have to be fearful that a car is going to come off the freeway?”