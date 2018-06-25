Pay It Forward: Girl Scout brings smiles and cookies to cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO - An O’Fallon, Missouri Girl Scout is being recognized for her generosity toward cancer patients.

Here's Dan Gray with our Pay It Forward report.

10-year-old Madison Wolf cheers up patients at Siteman Cancer Center when its Girl Scout cookie time. The little girl with a big heart has donated more than 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to patients every year for three years. Her proud mom and dad surprised her with our Pay It Forward award a $500 gift card from First Bank.

"Madison on behalf of FOX 2 news and first bank we would like to give you a $500 gift card," said Brian Wolf.

"Oh my gosh!" Said Madison Wolf.

A sweet surprise for a sweet girl. "My mom had cancer and I like to bring a smile to people and it always makes me happy," said Madison Wolf.

Madison uses her own money to buy some of the cookies and she asks others to donate cookies. Her dad said, "we just love seeing her with patients that it brings a smile to their face when she's handing out boxes of cookies."

Madison said the patients are very grateful for the cookies, "they say thank you and some people try to pay me which I say no because I don't want their money I want them to keep their money ha ha ha."

Tonight's Pay It Forward is brought to you by First Bank. If you would like to nominate a deserving person for the award go to the FOX 2 Pay It Forward page.