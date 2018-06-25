× Police asking for help to find missing man last seen in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – Police are asking for your help to find a missing 30-year-old man. Willie Fair was last seen Saturday at around 7pm in the 1100 block of North 84th Street. Police and family fear he may have become a crime victim. They hope he is still alive.

Fair is described as an Africian American male, 5’11” tall, 160 lbs and his body is covered with tatoos. Call Detective Hicks if you have any information at: 618-531-3048