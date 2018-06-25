× Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison from Pawn Stars dies at 77

Sad news out of Hollywood. Pawn Stars, Richard “Old Man” Harrison, is dead at 77. His son, Rick, announced the news this morning.

Harrison’s cause of death has not been released. Before his Pawn career, Harrison spent 20 years in the navy, many of them here in San Diego during the 1970’s.

Rick Harrison posted this message to Instagram, “Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”