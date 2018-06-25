LIVE VIDEO: Watch FOX 2 News
Where to watch Fox 2 News during the US Open and World Cup soccer

Song of the Day – Muny Monday – Singin’ In The Rain

Posted 7:00 am, June 25, 2018, by

I’m singing in the rain. Just singing in the rain! That’s right, Singin’ In The Rain is back at The Muny June 27-July 3 and we want to send you!

A timeless Muny favorite, Singin’ in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man, a love affair for the ages and the unexpected transition from the silent film era to “talkies.” Known for its unforgettable hit-parade of Hollywood standards, splashy production numbers, hilarious situations and snappy dialogue, this Muny production is sure to be a downpour of pure delight.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, June 25th.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER HERE!