Song of the Day – Muny Monday – Singin’ In The Rain

I’m singing in the rain. Just singing in the rain! That’s right, Singin’ In The Rain is back at The Muny June 27-July 3 and we want to send you!

A timeless Muny favorite, Singin’ in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man, a love affair for the ages and the unexpected transition from the silent film era to “talkies.” Known for its unforgettable hit-parade of Hollywood standards, splashy production numbers, hilarious situations and snappy dialogue, this Muny production is sure to be a downpour of pure delight.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, June 25th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.