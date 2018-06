ST. LOUIS – On August 7 St. Louis County voters will be deciding who is the next county executive. Incumbent Steve Stenger will be challenged by political newcomer, Democrat Mark Mantovani, who says a new direction is needed regionally in order to see real growth.

Democratic candidate Mark Mantovani joined FOX 2 on the changes he wants to make if elected.

Follow Mantovani:

Facebook: @Markfor STL

Twitter:@Markfor STL

Instagram:@markforstl