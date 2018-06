Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GODFREY, Ill. - The state of Illinois is ramping up efforts against the opioid epidemic.

State Representative Monica Bristow of Godfrey is hosting the summit, focusing on finding solutions to the crisis that has rocked the Riverbend and the rest of the nation.

The summit will be held Monday, June 25th at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College from 5:30 - 8p.m.

It is free to the public.