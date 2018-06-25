Store owner shot 2-years ago dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - His name was Maher Jaouni but everyone who shopped at Sam’s St. Louis Packing Co. in north St. Louis simply called him Steve. The beloved store owner was shot in 2016. Police say Jaouni recently died as the result of injuries sustained in that shooting. His death is considered a homicide.

“He put his footprints in this neighborhood,” said customer Antwone Philips. “Everybody knew him.”

Customers told us the man they knew as Steve gave back to the community where his business still stands. He was known to cover the bill for regular customers who were a little bit short on some days.

“It was about the community for him,” said Phillips. “He didn’t have to bring his store here.”

“He was a fair man. He was a nice guy,” said customer Demont Becton. Hesaid the owner had a great deal of respect because the owner respected the customers he served.

A suspect once faced charges related to the shooting but those charges were eventually dropped.