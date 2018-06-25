Three vehicles in crash after shooting near I-70 and Shreve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — First responders are on the eastbound outer road near I-70 and Shreve for a report of a shooting that ended in a crash involving three vehicles. Police and EMS are on the scene. Skid marks seem to extend from I-70 through a fence to the crash in front of a home located on the outer road.

The extent of injuries are not known at this time. The St. Louis Fire Department says that no one was shot or taken to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic has slowed near the area of the accident.

