ST. LOUIS, MO — Waves of rain and thunderstorms expected Monday and Tuesday. Some storms may be strong to severe, with hail and damaging winds along with heavy rain. As the chance for rain moves out early Wednesday, we crank the heat back up. Highs climb back in the mid to upper 90°s late week, though the weekend, and into the holiday week.

