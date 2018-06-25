What happened at the Galleria? Officials quiet about stabbing and fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO — There are new safety questions at the St. Louis Galleria after police were called to the mall for two separate incidents Saturday. FOX 2 reporter Michelle Madaras reached out to several people for a comment on this story. While a lot of people are talking about what happened this weekend most in charge of the mall and its security are unwilling to talk on camera about the incidents.

There was a stabbing at the St. Louis Galleria at around 11:30am Saturday when a man got into a fight with another customer inside at store. Four hours later a large fight broke out inside the mall and eight people were taken into police custody.

FOX 2 reached out to Richmond Heights city hall Monday morning. Both the mayor and city manager were unavailable to talk about the incidents. Galleria mall management has also not returned our calls. The only person talking from Richmond Heights is the chief of police. He says they will be increasing patrols in and around the Galleria on the weekends on top of their current strategy.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the stabbing. The victim's injury appears to be non-life threatening.