Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The manager of Happy Nails Salon posted a video to Facebook saying a woman trashed her business because she was unhappy with her manicure. The manager says she offered a repair or a refund to the woman but the customer wanted a new set of nails and a refund.

When the manager refused she says the woman started using foul language and vandalizing the store. Hazelwood police say they have several leads in identifying the woman and are working to take her into custody.