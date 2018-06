× 2 men shot, killed in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in Kansas City.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the city’s Midtown area. The wounded men were rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names weren’t immediately released.

No suspect information has been released. Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit or a tips hotline.