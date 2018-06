Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Apple is launching a new repair program.

If the keyboard for your MacBook or MacBook Pro computer is sticking or not working, you can get it fixed for free.

Computers in the program include MacBook models built between 2015 and 2017 and MacBook Pros from 2016 and 2017.

Apple says these keyboard repairs will be covered from 4 years after your original purchase date... Regardless of your warranty status.

Visit an apple store or apple support for more information.