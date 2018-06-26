× Check out a guitar, uke, and other instruments at St. Louis County Library

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County library will now start allowing instruments to be checked out.

The St. Louis County Libraries, launched a program Monday, June 25 that allows residents to check out musical instruments. This is the first program in the area, that is aimed at helping children and adults unlock passions or help with boosting their comprehension skills.

The libraries are offering over 15 different instruments to choose from, with instructional music books.

The Ukulele Fight Club of Greater St. Louis donated money to program to help the launching.

Instrument checkout is available at to the following locations: Library Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd.; Daniel Boone, 300 Clarkson Road.; Florissant Valley and Grant’s View.