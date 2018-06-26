Where to watch Fox 2 News during the US Open and World Cup soccer

Gov. Parson making several stops across Missouri

Posted 8:26 am, June 26, 2018, by

Gov. Mike Parson

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has several stops across the state planned Tuesday.  He is focusing on bills approved by state lawmakers.

The governor will visit a food pantry in Farmington Tuesday morning where he’ll sign a bill to extend tax credits for donations to charities that provide help for pregnant women.

Parson also visit a career tech center in Ironton and wrap up his tour at Fort Leonard Wood. The Us Army Chemical Corps is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week at the base.