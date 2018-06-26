× Gov. Parson making several stops across Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has several stops across the state planned Tuesday. He is focusing on bills approved by state lawmakers.

The governor will visit a food pantry in Farmington Tuesday morning where he’ll sign a bill to extend tax credits for donations to charities that provide help for pregnant women.

Parson also visit a career tech center in Ironton and wrap up his tour at Fort Leonard Wood. The Us Army Chemical Corps is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week at the base.