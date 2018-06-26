Homicide investigators called after body found near East. St. Louis house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS — An early morning house fire in East St. Louis is now being investigated as a homicide. Investigators say the body of a man was found near the house fire in East St. Louis had been shot to death.

The house fire was reported around 1:30am Tuesday at 29th Street and Converse Avenue. It was an active fire when crews arrived with flames coming out of the back of the house. Investigators say a vehicle in the backyard was set on fire. and that caught the house on fire.

A man's found a body next to the vehicle and the vehicle belonged to the victim. Detectives say the body of the man was burned. He was believed to be between 25 and 40 years old. Apparently, he had no connection to the home which was being renovated. No one was living there

Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive. The name of the man shot to death has not been released.

Illinois State Police have called in the Illinois State Fire Marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.