Laclede cab driver found dead in St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS, MO — Laclede Cab confirms that the man found killed in the 2500 block of Dodier Monday night was one of their drivers.

St. Louis County Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 10,000 block of Duke Drive in the Castle Point neighborhood at around 8:30am. It was a red van marked as Laclede Cab and parked in the driveway of a home displaying an order to vacate sign in the window. Blood stains were visible on the interior of the driver’s side door.

St. Louis County Police quickly turned over the investigation to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department thinking the vehicle could possibly be connected to Monday night’s homicide at 25th and Dodier. A man was found in the middle of the street unconscious and not breathing. He was bleeding heavily from his head due to a severe puncture wound.

St. Louis Police are not providing any more details in the investigation.

According to the president of Laclede Cab, one of its drivers was killed Monday in the 2500 block of Dodier. They are cooperating fully with the police investigation. They are not yet releasing the driver’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimestoppers tip line, 1-866-371-TIPS.