× Martin Brodeur Voted into Hockey Hall of Fame, Blues Open Prospects Camp

Blues assistant General Manager Martin Brodeur was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The long time goalie of the New Jersey Devils, who finished his career with the Blues was voted in on his first attempt at the Hall. Brodeur won three Stanley Cups with the Devils and compiled an NHL best 691 career wins.

The Blues also opened their annual prospect camp on Tuesday at the Ice Zone in Hazelwood, MO. 2018 top draft pick Dominik Bokk participated and is excited to be a Blue.

Prospect Jordan Kyrou is poised to make the Blues roster this fall after a stellar season in junior hockey, where he was the league's MVP.

Blues prospect camp continues through Friday, June 29 at the Ice Zone.