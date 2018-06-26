Missouri business lays off workers in response to nail company

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ A southeastern Missouri packaging company is laying off employees in response to reduced business from a nail manufacturer affected by recent tariffs.

The Southeast Missourian reports that SEMO Box Co. in Cape Girardeau will lay off four workers because of a slowdown at the Mid Continent Nail Corp. plant in Poplar Bluff. SEMO co-owner Tim Powderly said Monday the four jobs are temporary positions.

The slowdown comes after recent tariff changes enacted by President Donald Trump’s administration. A 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum took effect this month.

Mid Continent laid off 60 employees earlier this month and expects to potentially let go of 200 more in July. The company says it has applied for tariff exclusions for the wire used to manufacture nails.

