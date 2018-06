× Money Saver- Beauty Brands

ST. LOUIS- It’s the annual liter sale going on right now at Beauty Brands.

Choose from a variety of brand names like Biolage, Redken, Matrix and more.

Liters of shampoo and conditioner drop as low as $12.99, plus when you enter a coupon code, valid on one item per order, get an additional $3.50 off.

Shipping adds $5.95 or is free on orders over $50.

coupon code: ec15406

Grab this deal here: www.beautybrands.com