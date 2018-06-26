Where to watch Fox 2 News during the US Open and World Cup soccer

PICTURES: Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers Tour 2018

Posted 4:01 pm, June 26, 2018, by

The weather may have delayed the start of the show, but it couldn’t dampen the spirits of the enthusiastic crowd at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday evening while being treated to an array of hits from both artists’ extensive musical catalog on their Summer of Living Dangerously Tour.

Photo Gallery

