Proud to Serve: Michael Phelan

Tuesday Fox 2 honored a first responder with our "Proud to Serve" award. We recognized retired Air Force veteran and former Police Chief of Montgomery City Michael Phelan.

While serving in Vietnam, Michael volunteered to play Father Christmas during the holidays, visiting children in orphanages.

Even as a retiree, he has stayed involved with the highway division, witness protection programs and of course, playing Santa with his wife as Mrs. Claus.

We gave Michael $250 from Imo's Pizza and $500 from Art Van Furniture.

