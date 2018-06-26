St. Louis Lambert Airport to announce new airline service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. - Another airline is set to announce that it is starting service at St. Louis Lambert Internation Airport.

Officials say the latest passenger airline to announce service at Lambert will begin operations later this year.

The official announcement of the new airline coming to Lambert is set to happen Tuesday morning downstairs from the main terminal.

A specific start date hasn`t been revealed just yet.

This announcement comes as Lambert records its 32nd straight month of passenger growth.

Airport officials say through May, the total passenger activity at Lambert has increased 5.2% over the same time frame from a year ago.