Storms bring damage across parts of the metro area

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - Extensive storm damage reported around the metro area Tuesday morning after severe weather swept through the area.

Some residents in Collinsville are reporting damage.

A homeowner living on Crestwood near 157 and Main Street said her family was sleeping inside the home at the time. She describes the impact of the 200-year-old tree fall as fast, furious and terrifying.

Branches from the tree left extensive gutter and possible roof damage to the home next door. Fortunately, no one was hurt but, the family is fearful about the rest of the tree possibly falling on their home.

There are also power outages in the bi-state area. Over 1,100 Ameren customers are without power in Missouri. There are about 1,400 Ameren customers without power in Illinois.

A few blocks away, winds caused a tree to topple over a car and reported damages to a nearby cemetery.

Luckily no one was injured.