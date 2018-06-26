× Teachers to become students at Lincoln Presidential Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Teachers from around the country will come to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield for a weeklong seminar about Lincoln.

Educators will work with Lincoln historians to examine the late president’s politics and relevance in the 21st century. They will also visit historic Lincoln sites in the area.

Participating teachers are encouraged to take what they learn back to the classroom.

The seminar is through the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. The organization promotes the study of American history for teachers, students and the general public.