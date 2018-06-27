A Capitol Fourth brings recognition to the nation’s 242nd birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The annual music and fireworks extravaganza, "A Capitol Fourth", begins July 4. The concert will air in the St. Louis Area on PBS at 7:00 p.m and 8:30 p.m.

The 38th annual concert pays tribute to the nation's 242nd birthday. The concert will feature the Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffet and Broadway cast of Escape to Margaritaville, Pentatonix, the Temptations, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, Cece Winans, Joshua Bell, Renee Fleming and the National Symphony Orchestra.

The extravaganza will be broadcasted live from the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol.