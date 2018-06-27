× Appeals court limits sanctuary cities injunction to Chicago

CHICAGO – The federal appeals court in Chicago will decide whether an injunction barring the withholding of public safety grants from cities that refuse to cooperate with the Trump administration’s enforcement policies should apply nationwide.

The Trump administration in July imposed a condition that cities receiving public safety grants must agree to inform federal agents when immigrants in the country illegally are about to be released from police detention. Chicago was among several cities that sued.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber in September granted Chicago’s request for a temporary nationwide injunction. A three-judge panel in April agreed with Leinenweber.

However, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday limited the panel’s decision to Chicago until the full appeals court later this year decides whether the injunction should apply nationwide.