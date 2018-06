× Conservation Connection –Bullfrogs are very common in Missouri

ST. LOUIS- Frogs are a game species in Missouri and are very common statewide. Bullfrogs are the biggest frogs in North America and are up to 6 inches long. They always live near water; ponds, marshes, rivers, large creeks, and swamps.

Dan Zarlenga from Missouri Conservation joined FOX2 to discuss a chance for people to discover the fun of hunting frogs.