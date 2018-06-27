× Court records: Woman listens on phone as boyfriend is killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting another man as the victim’s girlfriend’s listened over the phone.

The Kansas City Star reports that 39-year-old Rodreko Jennings was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 30-year-old Michael Hooker. No attorney is listed for Jennings in online court records.

Police say the shooting happened over the weekend after Jennings and another man began arguing with Hooker over a woman. During the argument, Hooker pulled out his phone. The girlfriend told police she had called to ask Hooker to join her at a restaurant. But court records said all she could hear was arguing and then several gunshots.

The girlfriend said “Hello? Hello?” into the phone, but no one answered.

