Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY..JUNE 28, 2018
Lets be alert on Thursday morning for a fast hit of strong to severe storms…coming down the Mississippi River from north to south…main features heavy rain, lightning, hail and high winds…the focus STL and points south…fast is the key word…leading to the high winds…otherwise partly sunny skies warm to hot and humid in the afternoon 90-92 degrees.
Friday and Saturday… the Summer surge returns right on time…95+ …could we reach 100 degrees…a few spot storms on Sunday afternoon…still hot and humid…the 4th of July also looking hot and humid…90 to 95 degrees