Jack Daniel’s whiskey price will go up 10%

Posted 7:48 am, June 27, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS-  You may want to stock your liquor cabinet.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey says it will increase its prices by 10 percent.  It comes as the EU puts a 25 percent tariff on imported US Whiskey.  The change which will go into effect over the next couple of months.

About a fourth of the company’s revenue is generated in Europe. The EU imposed tariffs on a number of American goods in response to President Trump’s steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The EU tariffs were placed on goods including bourbon, orange juice and motorcycles.