Jack Daniel’s whiskey price will go up 10%

ST. LOUIS- You may want to stock your liquor cabinet.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey says it will increase its prices by 10 percent. It comes as the EU puts a 25 percent tariff on imported US Whiskey. The change which will go into effect over the next couple of months.

About a fourth of the company’s revenue is generated in Europe. The EU imposed tariffs on a number of American goods in response to President Trump’s steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The EU tariffs were placed on goods including bourbon, orange juice and motorcycles.