Kohl’s kicks of holiday hiring season

Posted 9:36 am, June 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:37AM, June 27, 2018

ST. LOUIS-  Kohl’s reported Wednesday, June 27 that it will start hiring seasonal workers for their back-to-school, fall and holiday seasons.

Kohl’s has already opened up the application process for positions at more than 300 of its 1,100 stores across the U.S.

Kohl’s is looking for results-oriented people to join its team to help deliver an easy, seamless omnichannel experience for customers during the holiday season.

List of Missouri locations: 
Fairview Heights – 6109 N Illinois St.
Edwardsville – 2120 Troy Rd.
Collinsville – 605 Beltline Rd.
Creve Coeur – 955 Woodcrest Executive Dr

For applications visit:  Careers.Kohls.com 