Local football team helps give hope to the homeless

ST. LOUIS- High school football players are tackling homelessness in South City.

Lutheran High school South football teamed has teamed up with Humantri to provide shelter to five homeless families.

The families will live in a five-unit home, and be apart of a wrap-around program that keeps families on track with employment, financial management and more.

Humantri’s Transformational Housing Program is a family and self-sufficiency program partnering with the St. Louis Continuum of Care for homeless services ranging from street outreach to permanent housing solutions.