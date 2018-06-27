× St. Louis man gets 50-year sentence in 3 drug-related killings

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for three drug-related killings.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced the sentencing of 27-year-old Jacobi Temple in the March 2015 deaths of James Lacey, Paige Schaefer and Tammie Thurmond.

Temple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking where deaths resulted.

Court documents say Temple, Demante Syms and Samuel Spires went to a St. Louis home to obtain payment of a heroin debt. Temple fatally shot Lacey and Schaefer inside the home and killed Thurmond in an alley.

Syms was sentenced last week to life in prison. Spires was sentenced in May to 20 years in prison.