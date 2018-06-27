Metro’s Most Wanted: Chesterfield First Bank robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Chesterfield bank. According to Chesterfield Police Sgt. Keith Rider on June 14th around 3:45 p.m. the suspect walked into First Bank near Olive and Hwy 141.

Rider said he gave the teller a note explaining this was a robbery and implying that he had a weapon. The teller then gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and he took off on foot south on 141 towards the Broadmore subdivision.

“He’s described as a black male 5’7” to 5’9” about 140 or 150 pounds,” Rider said. “He was wearing a Fox racing hat and a Puma brand shirt.”

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. You can email or call CrimeStoppers that number at 866-371-TIPS.