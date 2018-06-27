Police officer dragged several feet by theft suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALORTON, Ill. - A Metro East police officer escapes serious injury after he was dragged by a van early Wednesday morning (June 27). Three people are in police custody awaiting charges related to the incident.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the officer tried to stop three people at the Flying J truck stop in Alorton, Illinois after they were suspected of stealing from the store. As the officer approached their van, the suspects drove off dragging the officer five to ten feet.

Police later spotted the van and pulled it over near North 26th Street and Henrietta Avenue in East St. Louis.

One suspect ran into the woods. Two other people in the van, a man, and woman were arrested. Officers followed the third suspect into the woods, and he was taken into custody a short time later.