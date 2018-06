Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Are your kids driving you crazy looking for something to do this summer? Put them to work for a good cause. Rick Skinner, Vice President of United Way's volunteer center, has some community services ideas.

Volunteer activities include serving hot meals to cancer patients, assisting with crafts and activities at a camp for children with disabilities, and creating personal hygiene kits for children and families in need.

More information: www.stlvolunteer.org.